Amal Clooney Channeled Her Inner Disco Diva With a '70s-Inspired Halloween Costume

Amal Clooney pulled out all the stops with her retro, '70s-inspired Halloween costume this year. The 39-year-old human rights lawyer, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with husband George in June, dressed up as a disco diva — big wig included — when she attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Friday night. Amal completed her look with glittery flared pants, a bustier top, and oversize sunglasses. Model Cindy Crawford also served major disco fever vibes with her similar costume. The two were spotted posing for photos throughout what appeared to be a fun night. Keep reading to see more of Cindy and Amal's gorgeous costumes.

