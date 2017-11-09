Andrew J. West Hot Pictures
Andrew J. West May Not Play a Prince on OUAT, but He's Absolutely Charming in Reality
Once Upon a Time is shaking things up this season, and part of that includes some new faces. While we certainly miss the original cast, fans are taking quite a liking to the adult Henry Mills, played by Andrew J. West. Not only is the actor incredibly talented, but he's also pretty adorable. When he's not giving us heart eyes on screen, he's making us swoon over his picture-perfect romance with actress Amber Stevens. Henry Mills may not be a prince, but Andrew J. West is absolutely charming.
