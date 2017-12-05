 Skip Nav
Anna Faris Goes House Hunting With Her BF After Officially Filing For Divorce From Chris Pratt
Anna Faris Goes House Hunting With Her BF After Officially Filing For Divorce From Chris Pratt

It looks like things may be getting serious between Anna Faris and Michael Barrett. Following their romantic getaway in Italy last month, the couple — who first sparked dating rumors back in September — were spotted house hunting in LA on Tuesday afternoon. Anna and Michael looked so happy as they held hands and exchanged loving looks. It's unclear whether the pair is looking into buying a home together or if just one of them is.

Anna and Michael's low-key outing comes just days after Anna and Chris Pratt officially filed for divorce from each other. The duo announced their separation on social media in August and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and are requesting joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

