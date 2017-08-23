Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane's Little Shop of Horrors Duet Will Legit Give You Chills

James Corden's beloved Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show has expanded into a series on Apple Music, and the latest stars to hit the road have just blown us away. While the pairing of Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane seems unlikely at first, the two quickly prove that they (and their voices) go together like peanut butter and jelly. In the clip from the episode, the singer and comedian drive around town while belting out a truly incredible cover of Little Shop of Horrors's "Suddenly Seymour," complete with a mini Audrey II plant in the back seat. While everyone knows Ariana's voice is untouchable, Seth will also give you chills with his impeccable ability to carry a tune. And despite almost getting into a minor accident, the two don't miss a beat. Where can we download this version of the song?!