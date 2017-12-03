 Skip Nav
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100

A good present doesn't have to cost a million bucks — we have the choices to prove it. There are plenty of cool items out there that are less than $100 and totally awe-worthy. We enlisted the help of our editors to find the hottest presents of 2017 with small price tags. Whether your loved ones are techies, beauty junkies, coach potatoes, fitness enthusiasts, or cocktail aficionados, we have the must haves for them. Peruse through our ultimate guide and treat yourself to a thing (or seven) as well.

UncommonGoods Tabletop
Pocket Wine Aerator
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Tabletop
Glossier Body Hero Duo
$35
from glossier.com
Buy Now
What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
CB2 Blackcard Playing Cards
$10
from cb2.com
Buy Now
Stella McCartney
Rainbow iPhone 7 Case
$85 $51
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Tech Accessories
Vans
Women's Checkerboard Slip-On Sneakers
$50
from PacSun
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
David's Tea White Tea Press
$35
from davidstea.com
Buy Now
Reclaiming My Time Tee
$29
from ifeellikehillz.com
Buy Now
BaubleBar
Girl Power Everyday Fine Necklace
$58
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Assouline
Ibiza Bohemia Hardcover Book - Pink
$85
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Assouline Desktop Books
Jonathan Adler
Pop Candle Champagne
$42
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Candles
Dharma Yoga Wheel
$40
from dharmayogawheel.com
Buy Now
Maisson Boissier Chocolate Truffle Hearts
$22
from food52.com
Buy Now
Hanes x Karla The Crew T-Shirt
$30
from xkarla.com
Buy Now
Literally Me by Julie Houts
$16
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Nice Laundry Personalized Socks
$45
from nicelaundry.com
Buy Now
Free People
Knotted Velvet Scrunchie
$8
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Hair Accessories
Canon Selphy CP1200 White Wireless Color Photo Printer
$94
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Faye Orlove Celeb Goddess Tarot Deck
$60
from fayeorlove.com
Buy Now
Not Pot CBD Chocolate Hearts
$30
from notpot.com
Buy Now
Everlane
The Lightweight Puffer Jacket
$88
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Puffers
Lively The Palm Lace Busty Bralette
$35
from wearlively.com
Buy Now
Kiehl's Body Lotions & Creams
Disney x Kiehl’s Crème De Corps Grapefruit Whipped Body Butter
$38
from Kiehl's
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Body Lotions & Creams
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle
$90
from bedbathandbeyond.com
Buy Now
Crosley Record Player
$99
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
GlamGlow GlitterMask
$69
from glamglow.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Women's Fashion
Everlane
The Cashmere Rib Beanie
$58
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Hats
Target Toys
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter Series #1)(Hardcover) by J. K. Rowling
$39.99 $27.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
Charlotte Tilbury
Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask - Colorless
$16
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Face Masks
Anthropologie
Skeem Mini Apothecary Matches
$10
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Makeup
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore Christopher St Button-Down Blouse
$78
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ikea Cat House on Legs
$55
from ikea.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Inspired Women Desk Signs
$28
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Hydro Flask Insulated Wine Bottle
$45
from hydroflask.com
Buy Now
Wine Tumbler
$30
from hydroflask.com
Buy Now
Make Today Amazing Cross Stitch Kit
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
St. George Gin Set
$27
from babliquor.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
W&P Design Pineapple Cocktail Shaker
$80
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Free People
Palace Pearl Headband
$38
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Hair Accessories
Sneakers by Rodrigo Corral, Alex French, and Howie Kahn
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Stacked Skincare Collagen Boosting Micro-Roller
$30
from stackedskincare.com
Buy Now
Sunnylife Rainbow Marquee Light
$20
from sunnylife.com
Buy Now
Sugarfina Bourbon Bears Candy Cubes
$51
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Bellacor Ceramic Succulents
$78
from bellacor.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Googly Eyes Plush Throw Pillow
$39 $29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
