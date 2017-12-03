Best Cheap Gifts 2017
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100
A good present doesn't have to cost a million bucks — we have the choices to prove it. There are plenty of cool items out there that are less than $100 and totally awe-worthy. We enlisted the help of our editors to find the hottest presents of 2017 with small price tags. Whether your loved ones are techies, beauty junkies, coach potatoes, fitness enthusiasts, or cocktail aficionados, we have the must haves for them. Peruse through our ultimate guide and treat yourself to a thing (or seven) as well.
Pocket Wine Aerator
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Rainbow iPhone 7 Case
$85 $51
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Girl Power Everyday Fine Necklace
$58
from BaubleBar
Ibiza Bohemia Hardcover Book - Pink
$85
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Pop Candle Champagne
$42
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Knotted Velvet Scrunchie
$8
from Free People
Disney x Kiehl’s Crème De Corps Grapefruit Whipped Body Butter
$38
from Kiehl's
Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from Anthropologie
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter Series #1)(Hardcover) by J. K. Rowling
$39.99 $27.99
from Target
Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask - Colorless
$16
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Skeem Mini Apothecary Matches
$10
from Anthropologie
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
from Sephora
Inspired Women Desk Signs
$28
from UncommonGoods
W&P Design Pineapple Cocktail Shaker
$80
from Urban Outfitters
Palace Pearl Headband
$38
from Free People
Googly Eyes Plush Throw Pillow
$39 $29
from Urban Outfitters
