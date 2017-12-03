Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100

A good present doesn't have to cost a million bucks — we have the choices to prove it. There are plenty of cool items out there that are less than $100 and totally awe-worthy. We enlisted the help of our editors to find the hottest presents of 2017 with small price tags. Whether your loved ones are techies, beauty junkies, coach potatoes, fitness enthusiasts, or cocktail aficionados, we have the must haves for them. Peruse through our ultimate guide and treat yourself to a thing (or seven) as well.



101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over Related