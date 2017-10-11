6 George and Amal Clooney Moments That Made 2017 a Little More Bearable

This year marked an especially big year for George and Amal Clooney. Not only did they celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, but they also became parents! In June, the human rights lawyer gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, a girl and a boy, and George has been "enjoying the ride" of fatherhood ever since. To celebrate their monumental year, we're taking a look back at some of their best moments from 2017.