13 Times Kesha Proved She Was Back and Stronger Than Ever This Year
13 Times Kesha Proved She Was Back and Stronger Than Ever This Year

Kesha made a triumphant return to the spotlight this year after taking a five-year hiatus from music. Not only did she release her third studio album, Rainbow, but she also hit the road for the accompanying Rainbow tour. In addition to her music career, Kesha also seemed to focus more on expressing herself and making a difference in the world. In January, she joined a bevy of stars at the Women's March in LA and she even hosted a workshop in Texas to fight against cyberbullying two months later. Celebrate Kesha's monumental year by taking a look back at some of her best moments from 2017.

January: She Made Her Voice Heard at the Women's March in LA
March: She Led by Example and Hosted an Anti-Bullying Workshop in Austin, TX
June: She Performed at the David Lynch Foundation's "National Night of Laughter and Song" Charity Event
June: She Hit the Stage at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware
July: She Hosted the Ultimate Rainbow Listening Party For Her Fans in Malibu
August: She Delivered a Powerful Speech About Suicide Prevention at the MTV VMAs
September: She Had Everyone on Their Feet at the KAABOO Del Mar Festival
September: She Sang Her Heart Out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas
September: She Kicked Off Her Rainbow Tour
October: She Joined Macklemore Onstage at the "We Can Survive Concert" in LA
November: She Headlined Radio City Live in England
November: She Brought the House Down at the MTV EMAs in London
