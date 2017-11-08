You Can Actually Feel the Electricity Between Faith Hill and Tim McGraw During Their CMAs Duet

When it comes to country music duos, few can hold a candle to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. The couple, who recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, put their love on full display as they performed their latest single, "The Rest of Our Life," at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Aside from showing off their incredible vocals as they harmonized on stage, the two managed to make us melt into a puddle by giving each other heart eyes. Ugh, we can't with these two.