Every Handsome Prince Harry Moment From 2017 That You Need to Relive Right Now

Despite being a royal, it seems like Prince Harry has been in the spotlight even more than usual this year, and we can't get enough. Aside from promoting his various charities during official royal events, his under-the-radar romance with Meghan Markle is causing major buzz. When he's not sneaking away for private dates with the Suits actress, he's adorably third-wheeling with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. And to top it all of, he's getting ready to become an uncle for the third time! It's safe to say the royal is having one fantastic year. See his best appearances ahead.

He Played With This Adorable Dog
He Admired a Picture of His Late Mother While Visiting the Running Charity
He Continued to Make Us Jealous of His Bromance With Justin Trudeau
He Third-Wheeled With Kate and Will at the Money London Marathon
He Presented the Diana Award Charity's Inaugural Legacy Award
He Attended Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Meghan Markle
Het Met With Former President Barack Obama
He Had an Adorable Reunion With This War Widow
He Chatted With Harry Styles at the Dunkirk Premiere
He Proved Nothing Is Sexier Than a Man in Uniform
He Played Ball With Children
He Honored His Mother on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
He Bored This Dog to Tears
He Had a Brotherly Competition With Will
He Found Out He Was Going to Be an Uncle Again
Start Slideshow
