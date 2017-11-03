 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes

On Friday, Beyoncé decided to bless us all with HQ photos of her epic Halloween costumes this year. The Lemonade singer and husband, JAY-Z, dressed up as rappers Lil' Kim and Biggie in their heyday, and all we can say is "HOT DAMN!" Although many celebrities used the spooky holiday to pay tribute to their favorite icons, it's safe to say Beyoncé took her costume game to a whole other level. The 36-year-old, who welcomed twins Sir and Rumi Carter in June, donned five (!) different Lil' Kim looks. . . and they were all spot-on. Scroll through the photos to see how Queen Bey paid tribute to the original Queen Bee ahead.

Related
These 2017 Celebrity Halloween Costumes Will Either Make You LOL or Scare the Sh*t Out of You
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesLil KimHalloweenBeyoncé Knowles
Beyoncé Knowles
It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined the Lion King Reboot
by Maggie Panos
Jennifer Lopez Does Her Daughter's Halloween Makeup
Jennifer Lopez
J Lo Did Her Daughter's Halloween Makeup Because She Can Do EVERYTHING
by Alaina Demopoulos
Best Holiday Gifts For Beyonce Fans
Beyoncé Knowles
31 Flawless Gifts For That Friend Who Wishes She Were Beyoncé
by Brittney Stephens
Jimmy Kimmel Tells Daughter He Ate Her Halloween Candy 2017
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Stays Oddly Composed After Hearing All Her Halloween Candy Was Eaten
by Brittney Stephens
Model Halloween Costumes 2017
Halloween
The Supermodels Wore as Many Sexy Halloween Costumes as Possible
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds