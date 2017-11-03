Beyoncé Paid Homage to the Original Queen Bee With 5 Iconic Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes

On Friday, Beyoncé decided to bless us all with HQ photos of her epic Halloween costumes this year. The Lemonade singer and husband, JAY-Z, dressed up as rappers Lil' Kim and Biggie in their heyday, and all we can say is "HOT DAMN!" Although many celebrities used the spooky holiday to pay tribute to their favorite icons, it's safe to say Beyoncé took her costume game to a whole other level. The 36-year-old, who welcomed twins Sir and Rumi Carter in June, donned five (!) different Lil' Kim looks. . . and they were all spot-on. Scroll through the photos to see how Queen Bey paid tribute to the original Queen Bee ahead.