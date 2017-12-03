All the Beyoncé Wrapping Paper You Could Ever Need to Make Your Gifts Flawless

If you're a dedicated member of the Beyhive, chances are you already bought Beyoncé's entire holiday collection and have Destiny's Child's 8 Days of Christmas playing on loop until the holidays. Well, get excited, because now you can wrap up all of your presents in paper emblazoned with little lemons and Beyoncé's own face. Several shops are selling wrapping paper, with various cheeky designs, inspired by Queen Bey herself on Etsy. Check them all out ahead.



31 Flawless Gifts For That Friend Who Wishes She Were Beyoncé Related