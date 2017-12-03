 Skip Nav
All the Beyoncé Wrapping Paper You Could Ever Need to Make Your Gifts Flawless
All the Beyoncé Wrapping Paper You Could Ever Need to Make Your Gifts Flawless

If you're a dedicated member of the Beyhive, chances are you already bought Beyoncé's entire holiday collection and have Destiny's Child's 8 Days of Christmas playing on loop until the holidays. Well, get excited, because now you can wrap up all of your presents in paper emblazoned with little lemons and Beyoncé's own face. Several shops are selling wrapping paper, with various cheeky designs, inspired by Queen Bey herself on Etsy. Check them all out ahead.

Beyoncé Wrapping Paper
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Holiday Lemon-Pattern Wrapping Paper
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Beyoncé "I Sleigh" Wrapping Paper
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Beyoncé Wrapping Paper
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Queen Bey Wrapping Paper
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Lemonade Wrapping Paper
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Beyoncé Wrapping Paper
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
