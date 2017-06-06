Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is the "Only Fish in the C" For Her

Carrie Underwood just can't stop singing Mike Fisher's praises. After showing her unwavering support for her husband's hockey team, the country singer wished him a happy 37th birthday complete with a ridiculously corny joke. "Happy birthday to this handsome hunk! I'll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the 'C.'" she wrote alongside a photo of Mike, holding up his captain's jersey for the Nashville Predators. "I was so proud on that day and I'm even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals. He's definitely the only FISH in the "C" for me! 💙💛🐟💛💙🐟💙💛" Get it? Fish-er. These two are so adorable.

Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan