 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is the "Only Fish in the C" For Her
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
The Royals
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death

Carrie Underwood's Birthday Message to Mike Fisher 2017

Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is the "Only Fish in the C" For Her

Carrie Underwood just can't stop singing Mike Fisher's praises. After showing her unwavering support for her husband's hockey team, the country singer wished him a happy 37th birthday complete with a ridiculously corny joke. "Happy birthday to this handsome hunk! I'll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the 'C.'" she wrote alongside a photo of Mike, holding up his captain's jersey for the Nashville Predators. "I was so proud on that day and I'm even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals. He's definitely the only FISH in the "C" for me! 💙💛🐟💛💙🐟💙💛" Get it? Fish-er. These two are so adorable.

Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsMike FisherCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BirthdaysCarrie Underwood
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Grace Kelly
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Betty White Married?
Betty White
Betty White's Reason For Never Remarrying After Her Husband's Death Is Truly Beautiful
by Caitlin Hacker
Tom Brady and Son Jack at Best Buddies Charity Match 2017
Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Jason Momoa Doing Haka Instagram Video
Jason Momoa
by Brinton Parker
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds