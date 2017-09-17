You Can Almost Feel the Heat From All the Sexy PDA at the Emmys

The Emmys were clearly the place to be for celebrity couples on Sunday night. Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, were as cute as can be when they arrived at the Microsoft Theater in LA, while James Corden and Julia Carey could not have looked anymore in love as they posed for photos. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet, as did Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. Keep reading for a look at some of the sweetest moments from the night.