 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
14 Famous Couples Celebrating 20 Years of Marriage This Year
Jason Momoa
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
Celebrity Kids
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Hands-Down Cutest Family Moments
Twilight
Okay, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner's Twilight Reunion Is Pretty Freakin' Adorable
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Famous Couples Celebrating 20 Years of Marriage This Year

This year has already been sprinkled with sad celebrity breakups, but it's not all doom and gloom — there are plenty of other celebrity couples who will be ringing in their 20th wedding anniversary this year. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin already did in May, while Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett still have a few more months until theirs. Keep reading to see every loving pair who's still going strong!

Related
37 Celebrity Couples Who Have Stood the Test of Time

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity AnniversariesCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Tom Brady Calls Gisele Bündchen the "Love of My Life" on Their Eighth Anniversary
by Monica Sisavat
Amy Schumer Talks About Ben Hanisch Breakup June 2017
Amy Schumer
by Kelsie Gibson
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
33 Photos of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's Family That Will Replace Your Morning Coffee
by Caitlin Hacker
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Anniversary Instagram Photos 2017
Celebrity Kids
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage With New Family Photos
by Monica Sisavat
Best Haircuts For Curly Hair For Summer
Summer Beauty
by Wendy Gould
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds