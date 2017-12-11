Cutest New Celebrity Couple Poll 2017
Who Is Your Favorite New Couple of 2017?
It seems like 2017 was the year of love, given the number of celebrity couples who decided to give romance a try. Riverdale costars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took their romance off screen, as did Hotel Mumbai costars Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, and Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood. We also got to witness the surprising romances that blossomed between Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn and Lady Gaga and Christian Carino, who are now engaged. Which new couple was your favorite this year? Vote now before the poll closes on Dec. 29.
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
Anna Faris and Michael Barrett
Sam Smith and Bradon Flynn
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Cole Sprouse and LilI Reinhart
Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood