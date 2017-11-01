8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance

Lady Gaga first struck up a romance with talent agent Christian Carino earlier this year, and now the two are reportedly engaged. Even though Gaga and Christian have been pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, Gaga couldn't help but gush about being in love to her fans during one of her shows back in September. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall," she told the crowd. As we await more details on Gaga and Christian's upcoming nuptials, take a look at some of their cutest moments together.



