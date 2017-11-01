 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Weep Denny Duquette-Level Tears
Halloween
These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance

Lady Gaga first struck up a romance with talent agent Christian Carino earlier this year, and now the two are reportedly engaged. Even though Gaga and Christian have been pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, Gaga couldn't help but gush about being in love to her fans during one of her shows back in September. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall," she told the crowd. As we await more details on Gaga and Christian's upcoming nuptials, take a look at some of their cutest moments together.

Related
4 Things to Know About the Man Lady Gaga Is Planning to Marry
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance
8 Photos of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino That Show Their Love Is Far From a Bad Romance
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Christian CarinoCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity PDALady GagaCelebrity Couples
The Royals
2017: The Year We Got a Closer Look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Lady Gaga Wax Figure Twitter Reactions
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's New Wax Figure Looks Like It Came From Your Nightmares, and Fans Are Pissed
by Monica Sisavat
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Best Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
We Have Chrissy and John to Thank For Keeping Our Faith in Love Alive in 2017
by Monica Sisavat
Lady Gaga's Tribute to Sonja Durham on Her Birthday
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Tribute to Her Late Friend on Her Birthday Is So Sweet, It Hurts
by Perri Konecky
Sam Smith Kissing His Boyfriend Brandon Flynn in NYC
Sam Smith
There Are 13 Reasons Why You'll Recognize Sam Smith's New Boyfriend
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds