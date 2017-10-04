 Skip Nav
2017 Is Looking Much Better Thanks to These New Celebrity Couples

Last year was a disastrous year for love in Hollywood, but luckily, 2017 is looking a lot better thanks to a select number of celebrity couples who have decided to give love a shot. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have not been shy about flaunting their newfound romance all over the globe, while Lady Gaga and her man have been keeping a low profile. Shay Mitchell and Amy Poehler, on the other hand, both have yet to publicly step out with their new boyfriends, but we're holding out hope that they do so soon.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lorena Rae
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Amy Poehler and Benjamin Graf
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Jenny Slate and Jon Hamm
Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel
Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood
Liza Weil and Charlie Weber
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
