15 Moments Between Malia and Sasha Obama That Will Make You Want to Hug Your Own Sister

After seeing Malia and Sasha Obama's fierce and sophisticated appearance at their very first state dinner at the White House last year, there's no denying that the exceptional young ladies became one of America's favorite pair of sisters. After arriving to the White House in 2009, Sasha and Malia had their fair share of adorable, sisterly moments, and we miss them so much already. Keep reading to see their all-time cutest photos together, and check out what happened when they met Ryan Reynolds!