15 Moments Between Malia and Sasha Obama That Will Make You Want to Hug Your Own Sister

After seeing Malia and Sasha Obama's fierce and sophisticated appearance at their very first state dinner at the White House last year, there's no denying that the exceptional young ladies became one of America's favorite pair of sisters. After arriving to the White House in 2009, Sasha and Malia had their fair share of adorable, sisterly moments, and we miss them so much already. Keep reading to see their all-time cutest photos together, and check out what happened when they met Ryan Reynolds!

When They Looked Supercute at an Inauguration Event For Their Dad in 2009
When They Shared a Laugh in Alabama While Stepping Out With Their Parents in 2015
When They Got a Giant Hug From Michelle in China in 2014
When Malia Was the Ultimate Wingwoman While Sasha Met Ryan Reynolds in 2016
When They Lived Out Every Little Girl's Fantasy by Getting to Meet Justin Bieber in 2011
When Malia Broke It Down During the 2013 Inaugural Parade and Sasha Pretended She Didn't Notice
When They Lit Up the Room at the TNT Christmas in Washington Special in 2014
When They Caught a Tennis Match With Mom in 2013
When They Looked Like the Country's Most Stylish Dog Walkers While Hanging Out With Bo in 2013
When Sasha Was Like "Are You Seriously Going to Eat That?" (and Malia Totally Did) in 2015
When They Shared Some Sisterly Secrets on a Trip to Italy in 2015
When Michelle Had Them Both Cracking Up in 2012
When Sasha Was Super Impressed With Malia's Caroling Skills at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2015
When They Bonded With Their Dad (and a Turkey) in 2014
When Sasha Couldn't Help but Look Up to Her Big Sis in 2008
