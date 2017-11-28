 Skip Nav
Ellen DeGeneres Talking About Royal Engagement 2017

Kate Middleton Isn't the Only Connection Ellen DeGeneres Has to the Royal Family

Ellen DeGeneres couldn't help but bring up the royal family during her show on Monday. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement, the host, whose 15th cousin is actually Kate Middleton, took time to congratulate the couple on their upcoming nuptials. Aside from trying to explain her complicated family tree, she also told a crazy story about how she once convinced the Suits actress to adopt her first dog in LA. And seeing that Meghan basically "does anything she tells her to do" she couldn't help but ask for an invite to the royal wedding. We would personally love to see that.

