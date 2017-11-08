Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Serve a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw showed up to the CMA Awards in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday night looking like country royalty. Faith stunned in a black one-shoulder gown, while Tim cut a suave figure in a velvet blazer and black cowboy hat. Both Faith and Tim are nominated for musical event of the year for their song "Speak to a Girl," and Faith is also scheduled to take the stage later tonight for a performance.

Tim and Faith's glamorous appearance comes just one month after their 21st wedding anniversary. To mark the special milestone, Tim shared a beautiful video montage of their time together on Instagram. "Happy anniversary baby. Got you on my mind," Tim captioned it. Will these two ever stop being relationship goals?