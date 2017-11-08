 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Helen McCrory
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honored by the Queen This Week
Award Season
Jessie James Decker Is Working Her Baby Bump From Every Angle at the CMAs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Serve a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw showed up to the CMA Awards in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday night looking like country royalty. Faith stunned in a black one-shoulder gown, while Tim cut a suave figure in a velvet blazer and black cowboy hat. Both Faith and Tim are nominated for musical event of the year for their song "Speak to a Girl," and Faith is also scheduled to take the stage later tonight for a performance.

Tim and Faith's glamorous appearance comes just one month after their 21st wedding anniversary. To mark the special milestone, Tim shared a beautiful video montage of their time together on Instagram. "Happy anniversary baby. Got you on my mind," Tim captioned it. Will these two ever stop being relationship goals?

Related
55 Moments From Years Past That Made the CMA Awards Worth Watching
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Serve a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Serve a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Serve a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Serve a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonCMA AwardsCelebrity CouplesTim McGrawRed CarpetFaith Hill
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez's Close Friends "Want Her to Be Cautious" With Justin Bieber Romance
by Brittney Stephens
How Did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Meet?
Celebrity Couples
How Did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Meet? They Were Dating Other People
by Kelsie Gibson
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's Engagement Party Outfits
Celebrity Engagements
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Will Win You Over With Their Matching Engagement Party Looks
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Nashville Walk of Fame Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Share a Smooch Ahead of Their 20th Anniversary
by Brittney Stephens
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy at NYC Event Nov. 2017
Celebrity Couples
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Look Cute, Cute, Cute Together at an NYC Event
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds