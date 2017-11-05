 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Gifts For Fans of the Devilishly Handsome Kit Harington

Is Jon Snow the reason you tune into Game of Thrones every season? No judgment, the Night's Watchman is a total looker! Or maybe, you're in love with Kit Harington's other roles such as Milo in Pompeii, where he was shirtless and kicking major butt. Perhaps you spent your entire day watching Kit on the miniseries Gunpowder in October. No matter why you love Kit, we know you love him, and you should celebrate your fandom . . . with gifts!

While most people have fallen for the British actor as Jon Snow and couldn't help but rejoice when he was not dead — thank goodness — loving Kit is not limited to his acting on the HBO series (although it is what put him on most of our radars, and we are forever grateful).

Heading into the holiday season, you should start thinking of gifts to buy. If you're the biggest Kit fan, then this gallery is dedicated to you. If your BFF is a diehard Kit fan, then we've got the ultimate gift guide on what to buy them.

Either way, we've rounded up the best gifts that all Kit Harington-lovers will enjoy, and trust us, Jon Snow might know nothing, but we know good gifts, and even Jon Snow would approve of these purchases!

Related
I Apologize For the Immediate Reaction Your Body Will Have to These Kit Harington GIFs
Kit Harington 2018 Calendar
$20
Buy Now
Keep Calm and Love Kit Harington Keychain
$1
Buy Now
Game of Thrones: Complete Sixth Season DVD
$35
Buy Now
I Want Kit Harington To Read Me A Bedtime Story Mug
$7
Buy Now
Friday + Saturday's Let It Jon Snow T-Shirt
$34
Buy Now
Kit Harington Stud Earrings
$8
Buy Now
Let It Snow Christmas Spoof Digital Painting Print
$5-25
Buy Now
Game of Thrones: The Poster Collection (Vol 3)
$1
Buy Now
Mrs. Kit Harington Pillowcase
$12
Buy Now
You Know Nothing Jon Snow Tee
$10
Buy Now
Keep Calm and Dream About Kit Harington Mug
$10
Buy Now
What Would Jon Snow Do Magnet
$5
Buy Now
Set of Four Kit Harington Buttons
$7
Buy Now
Game of Thrones 2018 Calendar
$10
Buy Now
Kit Harington Rolling Stone Poster
$20
Buy Now
2018 Calendar
Keychain
Game of Thrones Season 6 DVD
Bedtime Story Mug
T-Shirt
Stud Earrings
Painting Print
Poster Collection
Pillowcase
T-Shirt
Mug
Magnet
Buttons
Game of Thrones Calendar
Rolling Stone Poster
Start Slideshow
Kit HaringtonHoliday EntertainmentGame Of ThronesGift GuideHolidayTV
Shop More
Bormioli Home & Living SHOP MORE
Bormioli
Romantic 4-Pc. Tumbler Set
from Macy's
$34$19.99
Bormioli
Set of Four Tempered Cups
from Off 5th
$16.99
Bormioli
Textured Glass & Pitcher Set
from Off 5th
$39.99$32.99
Bormioli
Arte Large Wine Glass/Set of 6
from Off 5th
$34.99$29.99
Bormioli
Champagne Flute Glasses/Set of 6
from Off 5th
$34.99$29.99
M.Gemi Boots SHOP MORE
M.Gemi
The Corsa
from M.Gemi
$348
M.Gemi
The Pezzo
from M.Gemi
$245
M.Gemi
The Calzino
from M.Gemi
$348
M.Gemi
The Altezza
from M.Gemi
$398
M.Gemi
The Patria
from M.Gemi
$225
M.Gemi Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fall Fashion
You Won't Regret Wearing a Single Pair of These Shoes to Your Next Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
Fall Fashion
9 Styles That Prove This Retailer Has Your Perfect Fall Shoe
by Krista Jones
Must Haves
I Spent Years Looking For the Perfect Boot, and I Finally Found It (in So Many Colors!)
by Krista Jones
Shopping Guide
See What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This October
by Rebecca Brown
M.Gemi Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sensiblestylista
modernensemble
stylethegirl
fashionismyfortee
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds