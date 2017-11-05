15 Gifts For Fans of the Devilishly Handsome Kit Harington

Is Jon Snow the reason you tune into Game of Thrones every season? No judgment, the Night's Watchman is a total looker! Or maybe, you're in love with Kit Harington's other roles such as Milo in Pompeii, where he was shirtless and kicking major butt. Perhaps you spent your entire day watching Kit on the miniseries Gunpowder in October. No matter why you love Kit, we know you love him, and you should celebrate your fandom . . . with gifts!

While most people have fallen for the British actor as Jon Snow and couldn't help but rejoice when he was not dead — thank goodness — loving Kit is not limited to his acting on the HBO series (although it is what put him on most of our radars, and we are forever grateful).

Heading into the holiday season, you should start thinking of gifts to buy. If you're the biggest Kit fan, then this gallery is dedicated to you. If your BFF is a diehard Kit fan, then we've got the ultimate gift guide on what to buy them.

Either way, we've rounded up the best gifts that all Kit Harington-lovers will enjoy, and trust us, Jon Snow might know nothing, but we know good gifts, and even Jon Snow would approve of these purchases!