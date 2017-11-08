 Skip Nav
18 Gifts to Buy That 1 Friend Who Is Creepily Obsessed With True Crime

You know that friend you have who is always watching Investigation Discovery, fascinated by cults and serial killers, and generally obsessed with all things true crime? I know her, because she's me. And as creepy and weird as you might think that person is, they still deserve a holiday gift. Scroll through to shop my expert picks now.

Wine and Crime Scoop-Neck Tee
Member of the Family: My Story of Charles Manson, Life Inside His Cult, and the Darkness That Ended the Sixties
Coach Gold-Plated Skull Necklace
Bow3ry Possession Low Profile Baseball Cap
My Favorite Murder "Stay Sexy Don't Get Murdered" Enamel Pin
Investigation Discovery ID Wine Club
Vintage Handstamped "Cereal Killer" Spoon
True Crime Iron-On Patch
Girl Detective Pin
Zodax Apothecary Guild Black Dahlia Bell Jar Candle
The Big Book of Serial Killers
Ted Bundy Execution Day T-Shirt
Accoutrements Crime Scene Novelty Bandages
Sharon Tate: Recollection
Law & Order: The Complete Series DVD Box Set
Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders
Serial Killer Playing Cards
Zodiac Killer Tote Bag
