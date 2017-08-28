Goldie Hawn Casually Hugs and Kisses a Tree While Kurt Russell Pays For Parking

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983, and most long-term couples know that when you're with someone for what feels like forever, you have to spice things up every once in a while. Well, that's exactly what Goldie did when she was spotted stepping out with Kurt in LA on Monday. While Kurt paid for parking after they pulled up to an office building, the legendary actress decided on a whim to just hug and kiss a nearby tree. Was she attracted to the massive trunk, or was nature just calling her over and asking her to show her appreciation? We're not exactly sure, but we do know the couple laughed about the whole thing a few minutes later while walking into a building together. Hey, if you can't make an afternoon of running errands fun, do you even have a chance at staying together? We're thinking no.