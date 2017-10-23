 Skip Nav
10 Ways You Can Honor Grace Kelly's Hollywood and Royal Legacy This Halloween

It's been 35 years since the world said goodbye to Grace Kelly, but she still remains one of the biggest pop culture figures of our time. Not only did she leave behind an incredible Hollywood legacy with her countless feature films, but she was also the epitome of, well, grace when she became part of Monaco's royal family. And what better way to pay homage to the princess than by dressing up as her for Halloween? See some of her most iconic looks ahead for inspiration.

High Society Grace Kelly
Rear Window Grace Kelly
Oscar Winner Grace Kelly
Dial M For Murder Grace Kelly
The Swan Grace Kelly
Hollywood Starlet Grace Kelly
Royal Bride Grace Kelly
Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly
Belle of the Ball Grace Kelly
To Catch a Thief Grace Kelly
