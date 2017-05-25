 Skip Nav
Harry Styles Talking About Manchester Attack at Concert

Harry Styles Stops His Concert to Honor the Victims of the Manchester Attack

After a terror attack left 22 dead and more than 50 injured at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on Monday night, people around the world, including celebrities, are mourning the heartbreaking and unnecessary loss of life. Ariana said she was "broken" after the incident, and stars like Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift have all taken to social media to express their sympathies. On Tuesday night, Harry Styles stopped his concert in Mexico City to talk openly with his audience about the devastation he feels. "When I booked this show, I wanted to celebrate with you guys," he said. "And it felt right to come and celebrate with you, but tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate. Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I have been left with a hole in my heart. We have a choice, every single day that we wake up, of what we can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day." Harry then went on to explain how important the city of Manchester is to him before asking the crowd for a moment of silence to honor the victims. See his emotional speech above.

Manchester AttackHarry StylesNews
