Here's the Famous Actor Who Is Playing Veronica's Infamous Father on Riverdale

Riverdale is taking things to the next level with season two. Along with even more mystery, it also has a few fresh faces in the mix. While Charles Melton is taking over the role of Reggie after Ross Butler's departure, we're also getting better acquainted with Veronica's corrupt father, Hiram Lodge, played by Spain-born actor Mark Consuelos.

While the actor is well-known for being a loving family man to Kelly Ripa and their three children, make no mistake, Consuelos has had plenty of experience heating up the small screen. Just like his wife, Consuelos got his start on the soap opera All My Children before scoring a few starring roles on series like American Horror Story, Kingdom, Queen of the South, and The Night Shift and the short-lived Fox series Pitch. And you better believe he made us weak in the knees on every single one. Needless to say, we are pumped to see even more of Mr. Lodge this season.

