 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance Is Over a Decade in the Making
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Amandla Stenberg
11 Things to Know About Amandla Stenberg, Just in Case She's Still Not on Your Radar
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France

How Long Did Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Date?

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance Is Over a Decade in the Making

After serving as maid of honor at big sister Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011, it's Pippa's turn to walk down the aisle. The 33-year-old socialite — who is practically royal herself — is set to wed financier James Matthews in May. But how did Pippa and James first meet? Their love story began over a decade ago when Pippa introduced herself to the 41-year-old hedge fund manager at his family's luxury resort, Eden Rock Hotel, in St. Barts. Given their eight-year age gap and the fact Pippa was still studying at university, James didn't make a move.

Over the years, she was romantically linked to banker JJ Jardine-Paterson and cricketer Alex Loudon but still remained close friends with James. It wasn't until October 2012 when the two finally seemed like they were going to take their friendship to the next level. They were spotted dining together at Hakkasan, where they were reportedly "deep in conversation and only had eyes for each other." For whatever reason, their relationship ended a few short months later, and Pippa struck up a romance with Nico Jackson in February 2013. She dated the stockbroker for nearly three years before they called it quits since Pippa "wasn't sure if Nico was the right man to marry."

Shortly after her split from Nico, Pippa was seen outside of Matthews's home in London's Chelsea neighborhood, and many assumed the pair had rekindled their relationship. "James has always been on the scene," a source told E! News at the time. "He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa. They have always had insane chemistry, but Pippa was always in a relationship." Pippa and James made their very smiley public debut when they competed in the Birkebeiner Ski Race for charity in Rena, Norway, in March 2016. A mere four months later, James popped the question in the Lake District of England with a gorgeous square-cut stone. Just like Kate and Prince William, Pippa and James are proof that a breakup can sometimes lead to happily ever after.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Join the conversation
James MatthewsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Beach Pudding Cup Recipe
Get the Dish
This Sunny Dessert Is Like a Beachy Vacation in a Cup
by Brandi Milloy
Does Pippa Middleton Have a Royal Title?
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Will Receive This Royal Title Once She Marries James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
Eva Longoria
by Alessandra Foresto
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Beauty Video
by Kirbie Johnson
William and Harry at Princess Diana Awards 2017
The Royals
William and Harry Honor 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Has Tom Brady Dated?
Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
by Natalie Rivera
Who Is Pippa Middleton's Fiance?
Pippa Middleton
4 Quick Facts About Pippa Middleton's Future Husband, James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
Prince William
Princess Diana Felt Betrayed by a Tell-All Book — Here's What William Did to Cheer Her Up
by Caitlin Hacker
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Instagrams
Celebrity PDA
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds