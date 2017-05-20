 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Ways that Pippa Middleton Is Practically Royal
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Amandla Stenberg
11 Things to Know About Amandla Stenberg, Just in Case She's Still Not on Your Radar
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Ways that Pippa Middleton Is Practically Royal

Kate Middleton was welcomed into the royal family long before she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, and her younger sister Pippa has been by her side from day one. Although we won't be seeing Pippa on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour or setting up home in a royal palace, she's about as close to royalty as anyone can get without actually having the job herself. As she's set to marry next month — with a tiny prince and princess in her bridal party and the future king and queen on the guest list — we take a look at all the ways Pippa is practically a princess.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa Middleton
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Latin Songs For a Father-Daughter Wedding Dance
Music
30+ Songs in Spanish For Your Father-Daughter Wedding Dance
by Vivian Nunez
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
by Natalie Rivera
Pippa Middleton
A Few Rare Glimpses of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance
by Kelsie Gibson
Princess Mako of Japan Giving Up Her Royal Title
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
Beach Pudding Cup Recipe
Get the Dish
This Sunny Dessert Is Like a Beachy Vacation in a Cup
by Brandi Milloy
Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Dresses
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
by Marcia Moody
Sexy Books Out May 2017
Books
16 Sexy New Reads You'll Want to Devour This May
by Lisa Renee Jones
Who Has Tom Brady Dated?
Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Songs Written About Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
by Brittney Stephens
RompHim Male Rompers Video
Fashion Trends
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds