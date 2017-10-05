Idris Elba's Reaction to Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Feud Will Make You LOL: "This Is Awks"

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

They should really issue some sort of warning in Hollywood about Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud, because the drama between the two is starting to affect more than just their inner circles. Idris Elba, all around gorgeous and lovely human, revealed in a recent interview that the 2016 Met Gala got a little uncomfortable for him when it came time to present an award with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer.

The Mountain Between Us actor, who cochaired the event that year with Taylor, told the New York Times about the high school-level drama he felt during the night. "It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award," he said. "We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn't know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, 'Oh, this is awks.'"

Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos

Today, more than a year later, Taylor and Kanye are still feuding. The singer came out swinging when she released the video for "LWYMMD" at the MTV VMAs in September, which was littered with references to her feud with Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian. The couple, who hasn't responded, reportedly think Taylor's attempts to shade them are "pathetic." Sorry, Idris, but it looks like this situation is going to stay "awks."

Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca/George Pimentel

