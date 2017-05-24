 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jake Gyllenhaal Used to Look at Kirsten Dunst the Way We Look at Food
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
Celebrity PDA
35 Snaps That Prove Ian and Nikki Are Over the Moon in Love
Celebrity Couples
Over 20 Years Worth of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Big City Love
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Jake Gyllenhaal Used to Look at Kirsten Dunst the Way We Look at Food

Before Jake Gyllenhaal dated Taylor Swift and was probably, definitely the inspiration behind a few of her songs, especially "All Too Well," he was in a serious and long-term romance with Kirsten Dunst. The pair first got together in 2002 after being introduced by his sister, Maggie, and quickly became an It couple, frequently attending events and red carpet premieres. They even shared a home together in LA and adopted a dog named Atticus. But, as with many Hollywood romances, things ended after nearly two years. While their relationship seemed to have lasted way longer in our heads, they still shared plenty of cute moments together. Jake admitted in an interview in 2015 that he's been in love twice in his life, and it's pretty likely that Kirsten was one of them. Take a walk down memory lane with these throwback photos!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NostalgiaCelebrity CouplesJake GyllenhaalKirsten Dunst
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Families
Jake Gyllenhaal Has a Famous Godmother You Probably Didn't Know About
by Monica Sisavat
Kirsten Dunst Wears Old Oscars Dress Again Jan. 2017
Oscars
Kirsten Dunst Is the Only Star to Pull This Move With Her Oscars Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wedding Facts
Celebrity Couples
16 Facts About Kim and Kanye's Wedding That Will Leave You Dumbfounded
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrity Couples
Over 20 Years Worth of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Big City Love
by Brittney Stephens
Queen Elizabeth II Regalia Facts
Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen's Regalia — What Does It All Mean?
by Marcia Moody
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Internet Questions
Celebrity Interviews
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions About Them
by Kelsie Gibson
The 1 Thing Kirsten Dunst Refused to Do For Her Latest Role
Kirsten Dunst
The 1 Thing Kirsten Dunst Refused to Do For Her Latest Role
by Chinea Rodriguez
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in Cannes May 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Brittney Stephens
Met Gala Pictures
Met Gala
The Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments
by Meghan Rooney
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Engaged January 2017
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Are Engaged!
by Kelsie Gibson
Kirsten Dunst Wearing Black Sparkly Dress
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst Has the Glam-Girl Moment That You Never Saw Coming
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Budget For a Household Like a Business
Budget Tips
The Lean Household: 5 Ways to Manage Your Finances Like a Successful Startup
by Luvleen Sidhu
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds