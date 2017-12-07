 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
Movie Trailers
The First Trailer For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is 2 Minutes of Pure Fear
Pitch Perfect 3
7 Guaranteed Things We Know About Pitch Perfect 3
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Comprehensive Guide to Who Taylor Swift's Songs Are About

In the wake of Taylor Swift's recent release of Reputation there's no better time to make sure you have your Swift facts straight. Most importantly, she writes from the heart, and a lot of her songs are about certain people. She doesn't reserve her songwriting for romance gone bad, either: she's also called out a couple of ladies and exes. Here is a brief history of Swift's songs about other famous people.

Related
Every Single Thing Related to Taylor Swift's New Song, All in One Place
"Gorgeous"
"Dancing With Our Hands Tied"
"Delicate"
"Getaway Car"
"End Game"
"I Did Something Bad"
"King of My Heart"
"This Why We Can't Have Nice Things"
"Dress"
"Style"
"Bad Blood"
"Out of the Woods"
"Dear John"
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"
"Back to December"
"Better Than Revenge"
"Forever & Always"
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Taylor SwiftMusic
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It
by Erin Cullum
Taylor Swift's Best Hair and Makeup Looks
Celebrity Beauty
Taylor Swift Has Been Owning the Beauty Game Since 1989
by Lauren Levinson
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2017
Gift Guide
The Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2017
by Aly Walansky
Songs That Help Anxiety
Spotify
48 Songs to Help Soothe Your Anxiety
by Hilary White
Christmas Love Songs
Spotify
Listen to the Ultimate Romantic Christmas Playlist
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds