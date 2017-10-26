 Skip Nav
There's been much debate over the years as to whether 45-year-old Jared Leto is some sort of ageless mythological creature. Since his days on My So-Called Life in the '90s, he's managed to keep a youthful, handsome glow, regardless of whether he's rocking a mohawk or long, luscious ombré waves.

In a segment for Ellen DeGeneres's YouTube show Show Me More, Jared was shown two photos of himself and challenged to guess which one he was younger in — spoiler alert: he was pretty bad at it. He also pokes fun at his past hair and beauty choices (guyliner!) as well as his facial expressions (or lack thereof). Watch the video above now, then ogle his hottest shirtless pictures (which also haven't changed a bit).

