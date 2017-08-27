Jared Leto's Tribute to Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell Will Make You Weep

 Skip Nav
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20, and his good friend Jared Leto took the opportunity to pay tribute to him and the late Chris Cornell at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. After asking the audience to stand up, Jared told the crowd, "MTV asked me to come here today to say a few words about Chester and the late, great Chris Cornell — two artists that I had the absolute pleasure of touring with. They were close friends with one another; Chester even sang the cover of the classic 'Hallelujah at Chris's funeral." He also spoke to viewers struggling with depression, telling them, "You are not alone. There is always a way forward." Grab some tissues and watch his speech above.

