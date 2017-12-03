 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Jason Aldean Welcomes a Baby Boy Into the World: "This Is What It's All About"
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
23 Stars Who Became Fathers This Year
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wears Glitter Instead of Clothes in NSFW Instagram Snap

Jason Aldean Welcomes Son Memphis Aldean December 2017

Jason Aldean Welcomes a Baby Boy Into the World: "This Is What It's All About"

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Jason Aldean is a dad again! The country star and his wife Brittany Kerr welcomed their first son, Memphis Aldean, into the world on Friday. "So blessed today to see my little man come into the world," Jason captioned a sweet photo of his newest bundle of joy. "In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about," he wrote referring to the tragic Las Vegas shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October while he was performing on stage.

"I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid," he added. Jason also confirmed Memphis weighed in at 9 pounds, 5 ounces and referred to his wife as a "rockstar" during the delivery. The singer has two daughters from his previous marriage, but it marks the first child for Brittany who hilariously thanked her husband for "enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging." Congrats to Jason and Brittany!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsJason AldeanCelebrity Pregnancies
Chrissy Teigen
We Can't Help but Love Chrissy Teigen Even More Thanks to Her Maternity Style
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Khloe Kardashian Pregnant 2017
Khloe Kardashian
Everything We Know About Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy
by Brittney Stephens
Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Style
Chrissy Teigen
See All of Chrissy Teigen's Best Maternity Looks Right Here
by Aemilia Madden
Pregnant Celebrities 2017
Celebrity Pregnancies
2017 Is Extra Exciting For These Pregnant Stars
by Brittney Stephens
What Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Name Third Baby?
The Royals
Why Guessing Will and Kate's New Baby's Name Will Be Way Easier Than You Think
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds