Jason Momoa's Shirt Isn't the Only Thing That's Ripped in These Photos

Jason Momoa loves going to the beach almost as much as we love looking at his bulging biceps. On Friday, the actor took a break from filming Aquaman to go surfing near Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia. Wearing colorful swim shorts and a sleeveless shirt, Jason put his gorgeous arms on full display as he walked along the ocean with his board. He even showed off his beautiful locks as he played with his hair while grabbing a drink with friends. If his incredible physique didn't convince you, then his love for the water should definitely prove he's the perfect Aquaman.