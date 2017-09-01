 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Bette Midler
Relive the Moment Bette Midler Dusted Off Her Winifred Sanderson Costume From Hocus Pocus
Elton John
Elton John Singing "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's Funeral Will Always Break Our Hearts
Jason Momoa's Shirt Isn't the Only Thing That's Ripped in These Photos

Jason Momoa loves going to the beach almost as much as we love looking at his bulging biceps. On Friday, the actor took a break from filming Aquaman to go surfing near Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia. Wearing colorful swim shorts and a sleeveless shirt, Jason put his gorgeous arms on full display as he walked along the ocean with his board. He even showed off his beautiful locks as he played with his hair while grabbing a drink with friends. If his incredible physique didn't convince you, then his love for the water should definitely prove he's the perfect Aquaman.

