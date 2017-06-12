 Skip Nav
Jason Momoa, Magical Human Being, Looks Like He's About to Head to Hogwarts

Ever felt the need to travel just by scrolling through a few beautiful pictures? Well, you will after seeing Jason Momoa's latest trip to the airport. The broodingly sexy actor packed up his bags and headed to LAX on Sunday, and it's just all too much. Aside from looking like an excited first-year heading to Hogwarts as he pushed his luggage cart down the terminal, Jason showed off his bulging biceps by donning a fitted tank top, leather vest, and jeans. And don't even get us started on those gorgeous locks. Seriously, someone book us a one-way ticket to wherever he's heading.

