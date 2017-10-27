Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Weep Denny Duquette-Level Tears

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are currently expecting their second child together, a baby girl, and from the looks of the adorable family dynamic they already have, their daughter is going to be born into a whole lot of love. The couple, who have been together since 2009, are parents to son Gus, 7, and they frequently share sweet snaps of their quiet upstate New York life on social media. From days out at the farm to Jeffrey and Gus looking like twins in matching outfits, we can't get enough of this trio. And while we thought the Walking Dead actor was as hot as he could possibly get, we already know that once he has a daughter, we'll melt into pools of nothing on a daily basis. Keep reading to see their sweet family moments ahead.



