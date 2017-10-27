 Skip Nav
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close
Halloween
Need Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas? Look No Further Than Lili Reinhart's Instagram
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Weep Denny Duquette-Level Tears

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are currently expecting their second child together, a baby girl, and from the looks of the adorable family dynamic they already have, their daughter is going to be born into a whole lot of love. The couple, who have been together since 2009, are parents to son Gus, 7, and they frequently share sweet snaps of their quiet upstate New York life on social media. From days out at the farm to Jeffrey and Gus looking like twins in matching outfits, we can't get enough of this trio. And while we thought the Walking Dead actor was as hot as he could possibly get, we already know that once he has a daughter, we'll melt into pools of nothing on a daily basis. Keep reading to see their sweet family moments ahead.

Related
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus Have a Nice Little Cuddle Session on the Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsJeffrey Dean MorganHilarie Burton
Celebrity Kids
Peter and Mariska's Family Halloween Costumes Are as Sweet as a Candy Apple
by Kelsie Gibson
Beyonce's Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level
by Quinn Keaney
Cute Pictures of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
Celebrity PDA
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are So Damn Cute It's Almost Annoying
by Caitlin Hacker
Jessica Simpson and Her Daughter With Princess Charlene
The Royals
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Has a Real-Life Princess Moment With Charlene of Monaco
by Kelsie Gibson
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds