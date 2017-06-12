 Skip Nav
Jessica Chastain and Her Husband Share a Loving Glance During Their Italian Wedding

Jessica Chastain was a vision in white when she tied the knot with her longtime Italian boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday. The couple, who first started dating in 2012, shared a few loving glances as they gathered with the bridal party for a few photos at his family-owned Villa Tiepolo Passi estate. Some of Jessica's famous friends were also on hand for the reception including Anne Hathaway; Anne's husband, Adam Shulman; Emily Blunt; and Jessica's Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez. Emily certainly made the most out of her Italian getaway. The actress was recently spotted catching some rays ahead of the wedding as she relaxed off the coast of Tuscany with husband John Krasinski.

Jessica ChastainCelebrity CouplesEmily BluntCelebrity WeddingsWeddingAnne Hathaway
