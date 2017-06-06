 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Gal Gadot
17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in July, and the couple got a head start on the milestone by returning to where it all began: Italy! The couple was spotted off the coast of Tuscany for a relaxing beach getaway this week — on Monday, John went shirtless and Emily sported a pink printed bikini as they lounged on a yacht and took a dip in the ocean. Emily was also photographed doing a little shopping and checking out cute kids' shoes at a nearby shop.

Back in 2000, Emily and John tied the knot at George Clooney's waterside estate in Lake Como, and since then, they've shared countless cute moments on the red carpet, starred in huge films, and welcomed their daughters, Hazel and Violet, in 2014 and 2016.

Related
The Story of John Krasinski Meeting Emily Blunt Is as Adorable as They Are

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesCelebrity VacationsJohn KrasinskiEmily BluntShirtlessBikini
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love
by Alessandra Foresto
John Krasinski's Office Moment at the 2017 SAG Awards
John Krasinski
The Exact Moment John Krasinski Turned Into Jim Halpert at the SAG Awards
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
John Krasinski's Quote About Women at the 2017 SAG Awards
John Krasinski
John Krasinski Had an Important Message For Women at the SAG Awards
by Kelsie Gibson
Barack Obama Golfing in Italy May 2017
Barack Obama
Barack Obama: Our Former President or Professional Golfer, We Can't Decide
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds