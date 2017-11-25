 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Chicago Where She "Happily Lived in Sin" With Her Husband
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Ashlee Simpson's Daughter Is as Cute as a Button
The Royals
16 Perfect Presents For People Who Will Always Love Princess Diana

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visiting Chicago For Thanksgiving 2017

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Chicago Where She "Happily Lived in Sin" With Her Husband

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was all smiles while visiting Chicago with her husband Brad Hall for Thanksgiving this year. "Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago," she captioned a photo of the Windy City's skyline. "I love this town." The Veep actress also took a trip down memory lane when she visited the former apartment she lived in with Brad before tying the knot. "Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful" she joked.

In September, the funny woman opened up her diagnosis with breast cancer, writing, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one." Since then, her celebrity pals have voiced support for the actress, including her Seinfeld costar, Jason Alexander. Julia's eldest son, Henry, also expressed his gratitude for the kind words his mother received by sharing a sweet throwback picture of the two. Julia recently underwent her third round of chemotherapy on Nov 9. and appeared to be in good spirits while back in her hometown. Keep reading to see another photo from her nostalgic Thanksgiving trip ahead.

Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town.

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesJulia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrity Couples
6 Men Serena Williams Was Linked to Before Settling Down With Alexis Ohanian
by Kelsie Gibson
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
by Monica Sisavat
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Pictures
Serena Williams
12 Times Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Romance Was a Grand Slam
by Monica Sisavat
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Speech About Trump at 2017 SAG Awards
Award Season
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's SAG Awards Speech Contained a Few Harsh Donald Trump Burns
by Quinn Keaney
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Wedding Instagrams
Celebrity Couples
Lets Take a Moment to Relive Sofia Vergara's Dreamy Wedding 2 Years Later
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds