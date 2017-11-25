Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Chicago Where She "Happily Lived in Sin" With Her Husband

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:59am PST

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was all smiles while visiting Chicago with her husband Brad Hall for Thanksgiving this year. "Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago," she captioned a photo of the Windy City's skyline. "I love this town." The Veep actress also took a trip down memory lane when she visited the former apartment she lived in with Brad before tying the knot. "Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful" she joked.

In September, the funny woman opened up her diagnosis with breast cancer, writing, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one." Since then, her celebrity pals have voiced support for the actress, including her Seinfeld costar, Jason Alexander. Julia's eldest son, Henry, also expressed his gratitude for the kind words his mother received by sharing a sweet throwback picture of the two. Julia recently underwent her third round of chemotherapy on Nov 9. and appeared to be in good spirits while back in her hometown.