Justin Hartley Isn't Married, but He's Definitely Not Single

Justin Hartley may play a total ladies man on This Is Us, but off screen, he only has eyes for one woman. The 40-year-old actor, who is a proud father to daughter Isabella from his previous marriage to Lindsay Korman, is currently engaged to soap star Chrishell Stause. The former Young and the Restless costars started dating in 2014 and announced their engagement nearly two years later in July 2016 when Chrishell flaunted her diamond sparkler on Instagram.

So when exactly will the two lovebirds be walking down the aisle? It sounds like the ceremony will take place sometime this year. "We're well on our way," Justin told Us Weekly about the wedding details. "We're sort of wrapping up all the planning and getting ready to get out there and seal the deal." Here's hoping his This Is Us family will take part in the festivities!

