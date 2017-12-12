 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Barack Obama
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely
Celebrity Kids
23 Stars Who Became Fathers This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It

Kate Middleton paid a special visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust in London on Tuesday to pass out Christmas gifts to families and children, and one little boy seemed more than ready for his close-up with the duchess. While Kate knelt down for a chat, 7-year-old Yahya Hussein Ali flashed a peace sign for the cameras, a move that Kate appeared to react to with "OK, calm down, cool guy." Technically, she should have some familiarity with being upstaged by a small child, as she nearly was while trying to wrangle a rogue pageboy at her sister Pippa's wedding back in May.

Yahya was one of many children who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in June, and both Kate and her husband, Prince William, have been doing their part to meet with families who were displaced after the tragic event. It's just the latest adorable moment we've seen of Kate interacting with kids over the years.

This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Hands Out Christmas Presents to "Magic Moms" During a Touching Royal Engagement
by Morgane Le Caer
How Many Dogs Does Meghan Markle Have?
The Royals
The 1 Thing Prince Harry Will Gain When He Marries Meghan Markle
by Kelsie Gibson
Royal Family Accomplishments 2017
The Royals
Here Come William, Kate, and Harry! How the Young Royals Have Stepped Up in 2017
by Marcia Moody
What Perfume Did Kate Middleton Wear on Her Wedding Day?
Kate Middleton
The 1 Floral Scent Both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Wore For Their Weddings
by Alaina Demopoulos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PDA Pictures
The Royals
12 Times Harry and Meghan Made Their Love For Each Other Loud and Clear
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds