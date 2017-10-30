Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Halloween Costumes 2017
You'll Do a Double Take Over Kim and Kourtney's Madonna and Michael Jackson Costumes
Kim Kardashian has been paying homage to her favorite icons this Halloween, and on Saturday, her sister Kourtney also got in on the fun. The two dressed up as Madonna and Michael Jackson from the 1991 Academy Awards for a party in Bel Air. While Kim looked glamorous in a shimmery dress and blonde wig, Kourtney completely nailed her tribute to the King of Pop by donning a white jacket, black leather pants, matching gloves, and wet curly hair. From her spot-on Cher costume to her somewhat controversial Aaliyah outfit, it's clear that Kim is taking her costume game very seriously this year. Hopefully she will do a family costume with her kids before Oct. 31st!
