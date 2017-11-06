 Skip Nav
Kylie Jenner Keeps Her Growing Belly Under Wraps While Catching a Flight in LA

Kylie Jenner caught a private flight out of LA on Sunday with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in celebration of their mom Kris Jenner's 62nd birthday. The 20-year-old makeup mogul was bare-faced as she headed out for the girls' trip and covered up her growing baby bump in an oversize sweatshirt and matching pants. It was reported in September that Kylie is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

While neither of the stars has confirmed the exciting news, Kylie's new fuller figure, her loose-fitting clothes, and the fact that she's only been sharing Instagram photos and Snapchats from the neck up have led most to believe that the pregnancy reports are true. The family also has yet to confirm that Khloé is expecting her first child with boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson.

