58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
16 Fun Ways You Can Dress Up as Leonardo DiCaprio For Halloween

This is shaping up to be a fun year for Leonardo DiCaprio; he presented at the Oscars (a year after finally taking home a best actor trophy), he partied it up at Coachella, he auctioned off a dinner with him and Kate Winslet for charity, he's been spending quality time with his BFF Tobey Maguire, and it looks like love may be in the air for him. So it totally makes sense that you'd want to dress up as him for Halloween. Thankfully, Leo has served up so many different looks throughout the years that you definitely shouldn't have a problem deciding on a costume.

Fashion Innovator Leo
The Wolf of Wall Street Leo
Vaping at Coachella Leo
Hands-Free Leo
"Not Trying to Get Sunburned" Leo
Bearded Leo
Vacation Mode Leo
"I Just Won My First Oscar" Leo
Button-Down Shirt Leo
Young Leo
"Just Riding My Bike" Leo
Suit and Tie Leo
Incognito Leo
Baby It's Cold Outside Leo
"I'm Going Shopping" Leo
Business Casual Leo
Halloween Costumes For MenCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenLeonardo DiCaprio
by Alessia Santoro
