Leonardo DiCaprio Halloween Costume Ideas
16 Fun Ways You Can Dress Up as Leonardo DiCaprio For Halloween
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
16 Fun Ways You Can Dress Up as Leonardo DiCaprio For Halloween
This is shaping up to be a fun year for Leonardo DiCaprio; he presented at the Oscars (a year after finally taking home a best actor trophy), he partied it up at Coachella, he auctioned off a dinner with him and Kate Winslet for charity, he's been spending quality time with his BFF Tobey Maguire, and it looks like love may be in the air for him. So it totally makes sense that you'd want to dress up as him for Halloween. Thankfully, Leo has served up so many different looks throughout the years that you definitely shouldn't have a problem deciding on a costume.
0previous images
-15more images