You'll Want to Jump Right Into Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap While He Lounges Poolside in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio is really living his best life this Summer. He had a boys' day out with Tobey Maguire and Orlando Bloom, invented an interesting new way of carrying a bag, wrapped his beautiful body up in a towel while vacationing in St.-Tropez, struck up a new romance (with another model), soaked up the sun with Kate Winslet, and now, had a little me time in Malibu. The actor was spotted taking a dip in the ocean and relaxing in the sun with some friends on Saturday. In addition to slicking back his hair after he emerged from the waves, Leo did his favorite activity of vaping (and probably scrolling through Instagram) while sprawled out on a lounge chair. We don't know about you, but his position with his arms outstretched is basically like an invitation to sit right in his lap, no?

Eye CandyLeonardo DiCaprioShirtless
