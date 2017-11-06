 Skip Nav
Liam Hemsworth Proves Chivalry Isn't Dead During His Date Night With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus took a big bite of the Big Apple over the weekend, and the result was incredibly sweet. After sharing the screen during a hilarious skit on Saturday Night Live, the couple continued the fun by attending an afterparty for the show at Sarabeth's restaurant in NYC. Aside from sporting bands on that finger, the pair also shared a cute moment as Liam took Miley's hand and helped her out of the car like a true gentleman. While the two have yet to comment on marriage rumors, one thing is for sure: Liam really is Miley's Prince Charming.

