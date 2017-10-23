Just Like Their Dance Moves, Maksim and Peta's Halloween Costumes Are Always on Point

When it comes to Halloween, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are masters of disguise. The Dancing With the Stars couple, who tied the knot this Summer and are parents to son Shia, 9 months, are total pros when it comes to dressing up for Oct. 31. From sexy outfits to over-the-top makeup, these two certainly go above and beyond. Plus, it seems like they have a soft spot for fairy tales — Peta has dressed up as a storybook character on more than one occasion. See their best looks over the years ahead.