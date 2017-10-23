 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Celebrity Kids
It Isn't Halloween Yet, but We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Costumes
Celebrity Friendships
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus Have a Nice Little Cuddle Session on the Red Carpet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Just Like Their Dance Moves, Maksim and Peta's Halloween Costumes Are Always on Point

When it comes to Halloween, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are masters of disguise. The Dancing With the Stars couple, who tied the knot this Summer and are parents to son Shia, 9 months, are total pros when it comes to dressing up for Oct. 31. From sexy outfits to over-the-top makeup, these two certainly go above and beyond. Plus, it seems like they have a soft spot for fairy tales — Peta has dressed up as a storybook character on more than one occasion. See their best looks over the years ahead.

Related
70+ Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes
A Skeleton and Little Red Riding Hood (2017)
Skeletons (2015)
Prince Charming and Cinderella (2015)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Peta MurgatroydMaksim ChmerkovskiyCelebrity Halloween CostumesCelebrity CouplesHalloween CostumesHalloween
Peta Murgatroyd
Pro Dancer Peta Murgatroyd Is Embracing Her Postbaby Body in the Best Way
by Alessia Santoro
Halloween Costume Ideas From Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
It's Spooky How Easy These Urban Outfitters Halloween Costumes Are
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome First Child
Celebrity Kids
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child!
by Caitlin Hacker
Peta Murgatroyd Pregnancy Photo on Instagram November 2016
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump in This Steamy Selfie
by Kelsie Gibson
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Instagram About Son January 2017
Celebrity Kids
Maksim Chmerkovskiy on His First Week as a Dad: "I'm the Happiest Person That's Ever Lived"
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds