Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet

We first became obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown when season one of Stranger Things was released in July 2016, and if she's proven anything in the past year, it's that someone can grow up a hell of a lot in 365 days. The 13-year-old English actress attended the season two premiere for the hit Netflix show in LA on Thursday night, and it honestly took us a few minutes to recognize her. Not only did she look stunning with her effortlessly cool-girl style (much like costar Winona Ryder), but her hair is longer, she's taller, and she just looks so grown up. But, seeing as how she is still just a kid, she also took time to goof around with her costars on the carpet before heading inside. Since the show gives us nightmares, we love how much joy this case gives us in real life.