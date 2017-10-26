 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Just Convinced Us Veronica Mars Is Coming Back For Real: "It's Going to Happen"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Gearing Up For Stranger Things Season 2? Don't Forget How Season 1 Ends

The first season of Netflix's sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things premiered last Summer, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about shows of the year. The supernatural series follows a young group of boys that go on a mission to find their missing friend in 1980s Indiana. As they get closer to the truth, they uncover a secret, scientific government operation, a psychokinetic girl, and an alternate dimension haunted by a deadly monster. Before the show's second season premieres on Oct. 27, take a look back at some of its biggest moments, reminding yourself of what questions still need to be answered, as well as the fate of your favorite characters! Spoilers ahead.

Will Byers
Eleven
Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, and Lucas Sinclair
Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers, and Steve Harrington
Chief Jim Hopper
Barb Holland
The Demogorgon
Joyce Byers
Dr. Martin Brenner
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTV
Dacre Montgomery
Has Stranger Things Already Started Planning Season 3? Here's What We Know
by Ryan Roschke
Mindhunter Serial Killers in Real Life
Mindhunter
What Each of Mindhunter's Twisted Serial Killers Looks Like in Real Life
by Quinn Keaney
Fall Movies on Netflix Streaming
Romantic Comedies
21 Cozy, Romantic Movies For a Fall Date Night
by Macy Cate Williams
Will There Be American Vandal Season 2?
American Vandal
A Second Season of Netflix's "A-Dick-Tive" American Vandal Is on the Way
by Quinn Keaney
Who Plays Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things?
David Harbour
Where You've Seen Stranger Things' David Harbour Before
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds